Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Mighty Thunderhead
Shield - Item Level 110
Item Details
HQ
204
Block Strength
204
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
79 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+11
Vitality
+11
Skill Speed
+12
Determination
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Get the Phoenix Riser Set in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV 6.1 Housing Comes With a Ser Aymeric Sightseeing Log
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Summoner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi