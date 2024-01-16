Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Midan Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 240
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
562 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+42
Vitality
+43
Skill Speed
+30
Determination
+43
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
240
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
