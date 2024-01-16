Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Midan Earrings of Slaying

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: Aetheric Density 2022 Values
Mike Williams
Stray Modders Are Replacing Its Cat Protagonist With Their Own Pets
Andrea Shearon