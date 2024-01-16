Games
MGP Voucher
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Redeemable for 100 Manderville Gold Saucer points (MGP).
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
