Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

MGP

Item Details

Details

Official currency of the Manderville Gold Saucer. Redeemable only on Manderville property.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Farm MGP in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the NieR Pod 602 Mount in FFXIV (And Earn MGP Fast)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Make It Rain 2022 Guide: How to Get Show Left/Right Emotes, Quest Answers, and Bonus MGP
Michael Higham