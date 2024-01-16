Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
MGP
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Official currency of the Manderville Gold Saucer. Redeemable only on Manderville property.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Farm MGP in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the NieR Pod 602 Mount in FFXIV (And Earn MGP Fast)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Make It Rain 2022 Guide: How to Get Show Left/Right Emotes, Quest Answers, and Bonus MGP
Michael Higham