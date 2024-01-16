Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Methane Egg
Reagent - Item Level 430
Item Details
Details
All right, then. ※Only for use in Omicron tribal quests. ※Not included in the gathering log.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
