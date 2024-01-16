Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Metallic Purple Dye

Item Details

Details

A rare and expensive purple dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Cherry Pink Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Slate Grey Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium