FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Metal Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A futuristic wall featuring riveted metal plates.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Steel Plate
6
Cobalt Plate
6
Steel Rivets
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
46
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
159
Max Quality
880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
