Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Metal Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A futuristic wall featuring riveted metal plates.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Plate
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
6
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: The Big Fanbyte Game of the Year 2021 Roundup
Fanbyte Staff
Today’s Wordle Word of The Day Hints & Answer #322: May 7, 2022
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Teases Players with New Character Art Ahead of Dawntrail’s Release
Michael Hassall