FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Metal Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Futuristic flooring featuring riveted metal plates.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Plate
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
6
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

