FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Menis
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 465
Item Details
99
Physical Damage
92.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+180
Vitality
+182
Critical Hit
+126
Direct Hit Rate
+180
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
465
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
