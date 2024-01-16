Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Menis

Item Details

99

92.4

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
How to Get the Ballroom Etiquette - Apocalyptic Charades Emote in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle