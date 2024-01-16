Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Mega-Potion of Mind
Item Icon

Mega-Potion of Mind

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This potent concoction temporarily increases mind. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Rock Salt
5
Item Icon
Ahriman Wing
5
Item Icon
Blue Yarzon Leg
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

