FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Mega-Potion
Medicine - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This potent concoction instantly restores a large amount of HP.
Recast
0m 36s
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
528 gil
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mugwort
5
Mistletoe
5
Distilled Water
5
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
1580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
