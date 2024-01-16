Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Martial Patas
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 120
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
56.32
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 51
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
482 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+48
Vitality
+50
Critical Hit
+33
Determination
+47
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 41
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The Best Stellaris DLC - Ranked Tier List & The Best Expansions to Buy
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Martial Artist’s Gear Set in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Unlock the Amalj'aa Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams