FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Martial Foil
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 120
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
73.39
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 51
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
482 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+45
Spell Speed
+47
Critical Hit
+33
Intelligence
+48
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 41
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
