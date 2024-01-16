Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Marine Wax Ester

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A saturated wax ester harvested from the fathomless abyss.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Endwalker: Celebrate Launch With The Complete Illustrated Countdown Art
Mike Williams