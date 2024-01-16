Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Maple Plank

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin evenly cut plank of maple lumber.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.23 TFT Patch Notes – The First Set 2 Balance Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Phasmophobia Update Notes Bring the Thrill Back to Identifying New Ghosts
Andrea Shearon