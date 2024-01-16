Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Maple Pattens

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

12

6

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Leather
1
Item Icon
Maple Lumber
1
Item Icon
Undyed Hempen Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams