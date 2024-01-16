Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Manor Scale Greaves
Feet - Item Level 30
Item Details
61
Magic Defense
61
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
46 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Skill Speed
+4
Critical Hit
+5
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
