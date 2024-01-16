Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Manderville Torquetum
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 615
Guide
Details
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Mike Williams
About the Author
Mike Williams
Item Details
122
Physical Damage
130.13
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+321
Vitality
+308
Critical Hit
+275
Determination
+275
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
