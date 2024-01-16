Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Manalis Wristband of Fending

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Lapis Manalis Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.3 MSQ Duty
Michael Higham
How to Get FFXIV 6.3 Tomestones of Causality and Lunar Envoy Gear Fast
Michael Higham
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle