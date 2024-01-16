Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Manalis Sabatons of Scouting
Feet - Item Level 605
Item Details
435
Magic Defense
435
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
731 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+194
Dexterity
+185
Critical Hit
+163
Determination
+114
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
605
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
