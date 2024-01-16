Games
Manalis Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 605
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+146
Vitality
+153
Skill Speed
+90
Critical Hit
+129
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
605
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
