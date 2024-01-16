Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Manalis Bottoms of Fending
Legs - Item Level 605
Item Details
1059
Magic Defense
1059
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1219 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+293
Vitality
+309
Critical Hit
+259
Determination
+181
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
605
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
