FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Managarm Horn
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A twisted horn whose eerie bellow renders the deadly moon hound, Managarm, meek as a newborn whelp.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
