Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Maiden Grass

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A bundle of dried maiden grass stalks for use in thatching.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Elden Ring Spirit Ashes Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
Elden Ring Sorceries Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Collin MacGregor,Corey Plante
FFXIV Guide: What's a Forlorn Maiden & What Does Twist of Fate Do?
Nerium