Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mahogany Bunk Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 42
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
For weary adults who have spent overmuch on alligator pears and cannot afford to live alone.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
42
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Undyed Felt
5
Apkallu Down
5
Steel Rivets
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
,
Ian Taylor
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle