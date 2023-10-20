Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Magitek Sky Armor Identification Key

In Final Fantasy XIV, there are plenty of rewards for diving into the world of Player versus Player content (PvP), and one of those is the Magitek Sky Armor mount. A strange hovering contraption, the Magitek Sky Armor looks similar to the war machines that the Garlean Empire employs in its conquests, but has been modified to be a little less intimidating.

As per the lore, the Magitek Sky Armor was discovered “abandoned on the field of battle.” It was salvaged by the Eorzean Alliance and turned into a PvP reward to hand out to the Warrior of Light. Here’s how to unlock the Magitek Sky Armor for yourself.

How to Unlock the Magitek Sky Armor in FFXIV

The Magitek Sky Armor is obtained from the Magitek Sky Armor Identification Key, which can be purchased for 20,000 Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster NPC (X: 4.5, Y: 6.0) at the Wolves’ Den Pier in La Noscea. While talking to the NPC, the Magitek Sky Armor Identification Key is listed under the Wolf Marks (Other) category.

Wolf Marks are a type of currency earned by playing any PvP game mode, including Crystalline Conflict, Frontline, and Rival Wings. You can also earn additional Wolf Marks from the PvP section of the Challenge Log. Bonus Wolf Marks are rewarded for victories and using the Duty Roulette.

The maximum number of Wolf Marks a single character can hold is 20,000, so you’ll need to completely max out your Wolf Marks to unlock the Magitek Sky Armor. While this sounds like a difficult task, if you take advantage of daily Frontline roulettes and the Challenge Log, it’s not too bad. Playing PvP semi-regularly for a few weeks will be all it takes to make this mount yours.

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Item Details

Details

A thin, rectangular piece of what appears to be cermet. Placing it near your magitek sky armor will magically bring the machine to life.

Attributes

