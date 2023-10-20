In Final Fantasy XIV, there’s a half dozen different Magitek mounts styled after the walkers and weapons of destruction used by the Garlean Empire. One of these is the Magitek Predator mount, a clawed silver walker with a golden trim.

In lore, the Magitek Predator is a more advanced version of the Magitek Reapers, which we see in A Realm Reborn, designed to cause more destruction due to the addition of claws. However, adding these claws came at the expense of maneuverability, although this doesn’t affect the mount.

How to Unlock the Magitek Predator in FFXIV

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

The Magitek Predator is a rare drop from the end of the Ala Mhigo dungeon, dropping only from the final chest. Ala Mhigo is the final dungeon of the Stormblood expansion and sees you storm the former capital of the titular city-state and liberate it once and for all. After defeating the final boss, you have the chance to receive the Magitek Predator Identification Key, which will unlock the use of the Magitek Predator.

Initially, this was a rather difficult mount to unlock due to the fact you’d need to roll against other players to obtain it. However, due to it being untradeable and unsellable, it was just a case of being patient and knowing eventually, you’d be able to unlock it.

However, with the addition of Duty Support for all Main Story Quest (MSQ) Stormblood dungeons in Patch 6.4, the Magitek Predator became much easier to farm and obtain. Now, you can enter Ala Mhigo with a party consisting of your choice of Arenvald, Alphinaud, Lyse, or Raubahn, removing the need to roll against other players. As a result, it’s likely you can get this mount in just a few runs, if not the first time.