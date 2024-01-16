Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Magazine Display Rack

Item Details

Details

An easily perusable collection of popular periodicals and other publications.

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Patch Notes - Eververse Update, Power Surge Quest, Nerfs
Dillon Skiffington
Across Many Servers, the FFXIV Community Honors the Legacy of Kentaro Miura
Natalie Flores
One of the Best Antagonists of Final Fantasy XIV Returns in Patch 5.5
Natalie Flores