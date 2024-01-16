Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Machinations Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory
Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
When FFXIV Patch 6.4 Will Release and What You Can Expect From It
Mike Williams