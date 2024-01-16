Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lynx of Righteous Fire Flute
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Emitting an ardent and dignified tone, this flute summons a lynx of righteous fire to your side.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Get the Apocryphal Bahamut Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How To Get All of the Lynx mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Patch 6.5 Notes Summary
Jessica Scharnagle