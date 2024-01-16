Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lyna Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Composer Masayoshi Soken Talks Final Fantasy Favorites in New Interview
Natalie Flores
With FFXIV Patch 5.3, Shadowbringers Might Be the Best Final Fantasy Story
Natalie Flores
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi