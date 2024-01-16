Games
Lunar Staple
Other - Item Level 536
Item Details
Details
A must-have for anyone looking to recreate lunar culture.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
