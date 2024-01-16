Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lunar Staple

Item Details

Details

A must-have for anyone looking to recreate lunar culture.

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2: Witch Queen Best Hand Cannons Guide - March 2022 Meta
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams