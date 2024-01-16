Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lunar Lamenter
Other - Item Level 560
Item Details
Details
An ancient creature that calls Mare Lamentorum home. ※Not included in the fish guide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
