Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Lunar Envoy's Wand
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 620
Item Details
123
Physical Damage
141.04
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+330
Piety
+194
Vitality
+318
Determination
+277
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams
How to Get FFXIV 6.3 Tomestones of Causality and Lunar Envoy Gear Fast
Michael Higham
How to Unlock Euphrosyne Raid in FFXIV 6.3; Gear, Rewards, and Coins
Michael Higham