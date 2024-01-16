Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Lunar Envoy's Sainti
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 620
Item Details
123
Physical Damage
104.96
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+330
Vitality
+353
Critical Hit
+194
Determination
+277
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams
How to Get FFXIV 6.3 Tomestones of Causality and Lunar Envoy Gear Fast
Michael Higham
How to Unlock Euphrosyne Raid in FFXIV 6.3; Gear, Rewards, and Coins
Michael Higham