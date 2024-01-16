Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Lunar Envoy's Face Guard of Fending
Head - Item Level 620
Guide
Details
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Mike Williams
About the Author
Mike Williams
Item Details
817
Magic Defense
817
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+200
Vitality
+214
Critical Hit
+168
Determination
+118
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
