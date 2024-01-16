Games
Lunar Envoy's Earring of Casting
Earrings - Item Level 620
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
739 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+152
Spell Speed
+133
Intelligence
+158
Determination
+93
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
