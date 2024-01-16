Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lucky Egg

Item Details

Details

A plain white Archon egg believed to bring its bearer good luck as long as it remains uncracked.

Attributes

Related Posts

Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
Pokemon Eggs Are My New, Ideal Gacha Game
Lincoln Carpenter
A Palworld boss called Marcus stares ahead with a stern expression, his long blond hair tied back behind him and a big, black fur coat atop his shoulders.
When Do Chests, Eggs, and Ores Respawn in Palworld
Anna Koselke