Lover's Laurel
Ingredient - Item Level 200
Item Details
Details
A highly fragrant variety of laurel named for the goddess of the moon, Menphina.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
