FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lovely Knickknacks
Miscellany - Item Level 527
Item Details
Details
An offering of whimsical miscellanea coveted by any pixie.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
