Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lost Protect

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Save the Queen areas.

Attributes

Related Posts

E3 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Preview
Dillon Skiffington
No Man’s Sky Expedition 4 Guide – All Emergence Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium