Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lost Perception

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Delubrum Reginae.

Attributes

Related Posts

As an Exceptionally Disastrous FFXIV Player, I Have Raid Newcomer Advice
Andrea Shearon
The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
The Fancies 2021: Dillon Skiffington Breaks the Rules Again
Dillon Skiffington