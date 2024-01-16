Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lost Fair Trade

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Save the Queen areas.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
FFXIV's Dragons Show How MSQ Runs Deeper Through Side Stories
Andrea Shearon
Cold Cases: On Framing, Freedom, and Failure in Mystery Games
Kenneth Shepard