Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lost Arise

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Save the Queen areas.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.2 MSQ — How to Get Back to Troia Keep After Leaving
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Housing Lottery Bugs and Results Have Been Fixed [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham