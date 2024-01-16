Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Loporrit Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 1
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
