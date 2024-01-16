Games
Longstop Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 34
Item Details
39
Physical Damage
29.12
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
70 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Vitality
+6
Critical Hit
+8
Determination
+6
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
