FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lominsan Cityscape
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A copy of the cityscape painting titled . Original artist unknown.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
