Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Loathsome Memory of the Dying

Item Details

Details

The loathsome memory of a departed soul, forever trapped in crystal.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
Elden Ring Spirit Ashes Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi