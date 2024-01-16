Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Live Shrimp
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 210
Item Details
Details
A tiny, twitching sea shrimp. Live bait for ocean fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
60 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Next FFXIV Live Letter Will Cover the Next 10 Years and Answer Player Questions on Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Live Letter Summary and Breakdown — Everything in Patch 6.2
Michael Higham