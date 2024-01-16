Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Little Yang
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Every now and then he gets a little bit closer. Use item to acquire the Little Yang minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
