Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Little Yang

Item Details

Details

Every now and then he gets a little bit closer. Use item to acquire the Little Yang minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Offers Chance To Grab The All Saints' Wake Glamour You Missed
Mike Williams
After So Many Other Games, Returning to FFXIV Feels Like Coming Home
Michael Higham
placeholder
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard